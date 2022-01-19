Together Energy has become the latest supplier to collapse in the wake of the soaring cost of gas.

It was announced on 18 January that Together - and its subsidiary Bristol Energy - will be moved to a new supplier chosen by regulator Ofgem.

Part-owned by Warrington Council, the company has 176,000 households on its books and is the 29th energy supplier to collapse after a recent surge in wholesale gas prices.

A cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia are among factors affecting the rise in price.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warrington Borough Council said they were "disappointed" with the news of Together Energy's collapse and their priority is finding new providers for its customers.

They released a statement: "Our vision was to be part of a company that tackles the climate emergency by delivering 100% green energy to customers, contributes to reducing fuel poverty and provides local jobs in Warrington – particularly for those out of work or without formal qualifications - but the current market conditions are sadly not sustainable."

It continued: "While it is our absolute priority to minimise any and all exposures we have as a council, we must first, as a priority, ensure that the independent administration process completes in a timely manner, and that Together Energy’s customers are seamlessly transferred to another provider."

Conservative MP Andy Carter for Warrington has criticised the Labour-run council for its "risky investments".

So, what happens next?

The regulator Ofgem will choose the best supplier for Together Energy customers during a process called Supplier of Last Resort.

Ofgem will protect customers' energy supply, which will not be cut off at any time.

They say any credit balance will also be transferred to the new supplier.

Ofgem’s advice for customers is not to switch suppliers but to wait until they appoint a new supplier for you.

I'm a customer of Together Energy - what do I do next?

If you are a customer, Ofgem ask for you to provide a meter reading via the Together Energy customer portal.

When your new supplier gets in touch, give them a meter read too.

Find more information on the Together Energy website.