The family of a man who died three days after an altercation on a business park in Bury have paid tribute to him, calling him a 'happy loving lad'.

Police were called around 4.10pm on Thursday 13 January to a business premises on Waterfold Business Park in Heywood to a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Craig was found injured at Waterfold Business Park in Heywood Credit: Google streetview

33-year-old Craig Fitzpatrick was found injured at the scene, and enquiries established an altercation had taken place. Craig was taken to hospital but died on Sunday 16 January.

Craig's family have now released an emotional statement paying tribute to him. They say he was a "beautiful son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend" and say his death has been felt "right across the city".

The family also say they are, "praying the truth will come out".

He was a larger than life happy loving lad who filled everyone’s lives with joy and laughter and now tears. We as a family are beyond heartbroken with his loss. Family of Craig Fitzpatrick

A man has been charged in connection with his death.

Liam O'Brien, 37, of Leyfield Road, Liverpool has been charged with one count of manslaughter.