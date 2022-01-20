Greater Manchester's Clean Air Zone is being sent back to the government for review over concerns it will cause "real hardship" on some residents.

It comes after all 10 councils held a meeting to discuss the zone, which was due to begin in May 2022.

Thousands signed a petition expressing concerns about the costs of charges and problems in buying vehicles, and the plans have seen major opposition from people across the region who face having to pay the charge.

Among issues raised was concern drivers choosing to either buy a new vehicle, or retrofit existing ones, to comply with guidelines would not only be hit by increased cost but also by supply issues caused by the Covid pandemic and Brexit.

Now council leaders have voted to refer the plans back to the government for review.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham Credit: PA

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said "urgent, joint discussions with the Government about potential changes" would now be held to make the scheme fair.

He said: "I am pleased that Greater Manchester councils have just voted to refer the Clean Air Zone back to the Government.

"Greater Manchester has tried in good faith to make the Government’s legal direction work.

"However, changes in the vehicle market mean it is impossible to proceed on the current basis without causing real hardship to some of our residents.

"We remain committed to tackling illegal levels of air pollution in GM as soon as possible.

"This decision opens up the space for urgent, joint discussions with the Government about potential changes to make the scheme fair for everyone.

"I am listening to people’s concerns and will always stand up for GM. I am not the final decision-maker but will do everything I can, working with Government, to get this to the right place."