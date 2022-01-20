Play video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met the NHS's newest recruit during a visit to Lancashire.

The Royal pair visited Clitheroe Community Hospital where were given cuddles from Alfie the cockapoo, a ten week old trainee therapy dog, who will support patients and colleagues at the hospital.

After getting up close and personal with Kate and Prince William, he was officially named by the Duchess.

The Cambridges also tweeted to ask who people thought Alfie preferred.

The Royal couple were visiting the hospital to learn about the challenges faced during the pandemic, particularly in rural areas.

They were also told more about how NHS Charities Together is supporting the mental health of the frontline workforce.

The Duke and Duchess became joint patrons of NHS Charities Together in December 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital Credit: PA

The Cambridges met with GPs, nurses and others who work across the community, before travelling to Burnley to the Church on the Street, run by Pastor Mick Fleming.

Mick is a former drug dealer who set up Church on the Street in 2019 to help the homeless and people living in some form of poverty in Burnley and surrounding area.