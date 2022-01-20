Police are hunting a man who stole an empty bus and drove it into a bus stop causing "significant damage".

Officers were called shortly after 6.20pm on Sunday 9 January to reports the man had broken into Wigan Bus Station and taken the vehicle.

Nobody was injured, but the bus was significantly damaged and the bus stop itself was completely destroyed.

No arrests have been made.

Police Constable Matt Cooper, of GMP's Transport Unit, said: "We have been following all available lines of enquiry and have now released CCTV images of one man we would like to speak to in connection with this criminal damage.

"If this is you or you know this man, I'd suggest you contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on our website or on 101, quoting incident number 2154 of 09/01/2022.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.