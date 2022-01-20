Mountain Road to close for six weeks to prepare for Isle of Man TT

Work is due to begin on a section of the Mountain Road at the end of next month in preparation for the return of the Isle of Man TT this year.

The road will be closed from 28th February for a total of six weeks to allow for line paintings, surface repairs and some TT signage.

A major project will also see the highway and footpath at Stella Maris reconstructed, just before the Ramsey Hairpin.

The schedule for the works are:

Monday 28 February, to no later than Friday 15 April: full closure between Ramsey and the Bungalow.

Monday 4 April, to no later than Friday 15 April: daytime closures to facilitate commuter traffic, closures will be from 9.15am to 4pm Monday to Friday, between the Bungalow and Creg-ny-Baa.

Snaefell, the Victory Cafe and the Creg-Ny-Baa will remain accessible for the duration of the closure.

The Isle of Man TT is set to return after two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister for Infrastructure has said the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has sought feedback from the public on when to complete the work.

These works are necessary to ensure the highway continues to be fit for purpose. The work is also necessary to ensure that this year’s TT races can go ahead. The feedback from the public has been invaluable in identifying a schedule that reduces disruption for residents and businesses by completing a range of different jobs at the same time. Tim Crookall MHK, Minister for Infrastructure

The DoI says the project cannot be started any later in the year as the road surface and lining must have enough time to weather before the TT.

It was due to take place last summer, but this was postponed following consultation with businesses, stakeholders and members of the public.

The Isle of Man TT 2022 is due to take place from Saturday 28th May to Saturday 11th June.