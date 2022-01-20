The one millionth Covid-19 vaccination has been administered in Manchester, marking a major milestone of the vaccination programme.

In the culmination of more than 12 months of work - primary care, pharmacy and hospital trust teams as well as thousands of volunteers have worked together to reach the milestone in one of the largest peacetime mobilisations of people-power ever seen.

There was a huge upsurge in the number of people coming forward before Christmas for their booster as well as their first or second vaccination.

It is hoped this will be sustained going into the New Year, as well as rolling out the jab to additional cohorts.

This includes officering the vaccine to children aged 12-15 so that, after months of disruption to their education, they will be able to resume a normal school life.

Councillor Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council said: "To reach such a significant milestone is staggering and testament to the incredible dedication of everyone connected to the vaccination effort. This has not been an easy two years for any of us and for so many, the vaccine offered us a way back to normality."

David Regan, Manchester's Director of Public Health said: "We are not through this yet and as ever our message remains get your first and second vaccinations, get your booster when offered and take all the steps necessary to keep you and your family safe."

Work in communities has continued to ensure that people living in Manchester have the information at their disposal to make an informed choice about getting the vaccination, as well as additional resources being put into place to make sure people from all walks of life have fair and equal access to the vaccine. One family who can take credit for giving thousands of the city's one million jabs are the McGrogans. They volunteered as vaccinators at the Plant Hill clinic in north Manchester from January to August last year.

Mum Jeanette, 62, is a retired children’s nurse; Dad Liam, 70 is a former GP in Blackley; son Andrew, 38, is a locum GP; and daughter Fiona, 41, is an advanced nursing practitioner. On some days during their sessions all four of them would be in the venue, with Andrew as the lead GP. “It made me so proud, that as a family we were all pulling in the same direction,” says Liam. “It’s a fantastic centre and the atmosphere was so positive – with a real sense of that Dunkirk spirit as we tried to get as many people vaccinated as possible. “For me, I also met a lot of my former patients, which reinforced the value of community and knowing your area and the people who live there. “Jeanette, in particular, was super-fast at vaccinating – which is all down to her background in nursing.” During their 8-month service the family vaccinated almost 6,000 people – all without ever catching Covid themselves.