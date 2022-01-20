Play video

Warning: some may find the content of the above audio clip distressing.

A clip of what is believed to be Malik Faisal Akram's final phone call with his brother Gulbar.

A British man who was shot dead by the FBI after taking hostages at a synagogue in Texas told his brother "I'm coming home in a body-bag" in a chilling final call.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, in Lancashire, held four people hostage in a 10 hour stand-off on Saturday 15 January in Colleyville.

Gulbar Akram can be heard pleading with his brother to surrender during the recording, which was exclusively obtained by the Jewish Chronicle.

At one point, during the call - yet to be verified by US authorities - Akram told his brother, "I'd rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal."

From inside the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Faisal Akram made a number of threats and antisemitic comments during the call.

Two men have been arrested in Manchester and Birmingham in relation to the incident.

He claimed to have "promised" his younger brother, who reportedly died of coronavirus months earlier, that he would "go down a martyr".

Gulbar pleaded with his brother to end the siege, do time in prison and come back to his family in Blackburn.

But Akram replied that he had been “praying to Allah for two years for this” and wanted to die.

During the call, the gunman repeatedly asked for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known ‘Lady al-Qaeda’.

She was sentenced to 86 years in a Texas prison for the attempted murder of US soldiers.

He said: "I've asked Allah for this death, Allah is with me, I'm not worried in the slightest."

The four hostages were released unharmed but the gunman was shot dead by FBI. Credit: PA

The phone call ends shortly before all four hostages ran out of the synagogue unharmed and Akram was shot dead by FBI agents.

His final words on the phone call to his brother - who was speaking from a police station in Blackburn in an attempt to persuade him to surrender - were: “I’m going.”

In a statement after the incident, Akram's family said he was "suffering from mental health issues" and had previous criminal convictions.

They added: "We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologise wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident."

Meanwhile police say two men, from Manchester and Birmingham have been arrested and are being question by police.