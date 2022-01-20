Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a man died in a bridge collapse on a farm in Lancashire.

Brian Harwood, 73, from Penrith in Cumbria, suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle he was travelling plunged into the river beneath the broken span.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the fatal bridge collapse in remote Roeburndale were called at around 4.25pm on Tuesday following a report of a serious incident on a farm.

A Polaris Ranger vehicle had been pulling a trailer across a wooden bridge supported by scaffolding when it suddenly collapsed.

Police said 11 people were in the ranger vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident, with those present taking part in an organised shoot.

Brian Harwood suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Thomas Beresford

Two other men aged in their 60s and 70s are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries.

Following further investigation, three men were arrested by police in connection with the incident on Thursday.

A 55-year-old man from Preston, and two men from Lancaster, aged 57 and 52, were taken into police custody on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter.

Emergency services scrambled to the incident. Credit: Thomas Beresford

Det Insp Mark Dickinson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This investigation remains in its early stages and we are conducting a number of enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, including whether any criminal offences were committed.

“Three men have been arrested and are assisting police with our enquiries. They have now been released, but remain under investigation.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive, to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident."