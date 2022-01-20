Beverley Scott was "brutally" murdered by her daughter. Credit: MEN

A woman who "brutally" murdered her mother before hiding her body in a cupboard under the stairs for months has been jailed.

Cassandra Scott told police she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed her mother, Beverley Scott, 10 times in the shoulders, back and neck, at her home in Manchester.

She said she disarmed the 58-year-old, who she was living with at the time, after she allegedly came at her with a kitchen knife.

As well as the stab wounds, Ms Scott suffered a punctured lung, and died following the attack, thought to have occurred between 25 March 2021 and 1 April 2021.

Having realised her mother was dead, Cassandra wrapped the body in plastic sheeting and blankets and moved it into a cupboard under the stairs.

Cassandra Scott killed her mother before hiding her body for months. Credit: MEN

She threw paint onto the body in an attempt to disguise what she had she done, before leaving the house to stay at a friend's flat. She told nobody what had happened.

Cassandra Scott told a number of lies to prevent neighbours and friends finding out about her mother's murder, including saying that she had died in hospital.

But after more than two months, on 11 June 2021, the housing association forced entry into the property after they were unable to get in touch with Beverley.

They reported a 'strong smell of decomposition', Manchester Crown Court heard during the trial.

The body of Beverley Scott, who is alleged to have used drugs including crack cocaine alongside her daughter, was discovered in a cupboard under the stairs.

The body of Beverely Scott was discovered two months after her death after the Housing Association forced entry to her house. Credit: MEN

She could have been there for as many as 77 days, jurors were told.

Cassandra admitted to police that she caused her mother's death, but claimed she acted in self-defence, pleading not guilty before the courts.

But after a six-day trial at Manchester Crown Court, Scott was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the murder of her mother.

Gary Crawford, Senior Crown Prosecutor at CPS North West said: “We may never know what drove Cassandra Scott to stab her mother in such a persistent and violent way.

“Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the case and the callous and devious way Cassandra Scott sought to cover up what she had done.”