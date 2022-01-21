Face coverings no longer required on public transport in the Isle of Man

Wearing face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement on public transport in the Isle of Man.

From Saturday 22nd January, members of the Manx public will be 'encouraged' to continue wearing a face covering, but it will no longer be enforced.

The changes come after a significant reduction in Covid-19 cases in the Island, allowing the government to move back to level one of the 'Covid-19 Winter Framework'.

Despite the change in rules, face coverings are still 'strongly recommended' when mixing with others and Manx Care requires anyone visiting health and social care facilities to wear a medical-grade face mask.

They are also 'strongly recommended' in educational settings, including the use of school transport but this ultimately remains a personal choice for all staff, students and visitors.

822 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, has said the data suggests the Omicron wave 'peaked in early January' after case numbers fell over the last few days.

I would encourage everyone to still think carefully and act appropriately. The message of hands, face, space, and fresh air is as important as ever. Whilst face coverings will return to being a matter of personal choice outside of health and social care settings, they are still strongly recommended where large numbers of people mix or where ventilation is poor or distancing difficult. Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

What are the current Covid-19 rules in the Isle of Man?

Level 1 - Targeted Intervention - personal responsibility for helping to keep cases down within manageable levels, with targeted interventions throughout Winter.

Level 2 - National Intervention - things may need to be increased with national mitigations.

Level 3 - Legal Intervention - the things the Island must be prepared to do, but aim to avoid through increased responses at level 1 and 2.

The Isle of Man is currently at 'Level 1' of its winter framework.

Additional current measures include:

Anyone who tests positive is required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Anyone who records two negative LFT results 24 hours apart can be released early from isolation.

Anyone visiting a Manx Care health or social care setting is required to wear a medical grade face mask, provided freely on arrival.

Anyone arriving into the Island from overseas is required to fill out a Landing Form where more information on borders are available.

The Manx public are advised to self-test regularly with free lateral flow tests available online.

The Chief Minister has said the Council of Ministers are in the process of creating a long-term plan to live alongside Covid-19, with further announcements due in the coming weeks.