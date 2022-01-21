Gary Barlow has announced a week of intimate hometown gigs in Runcorn.

The shows will see the Take That frontman perform songs solo with his keyboard and organ while chatting to fans about his life and musical career.

Each show will be performed at the award-winning Brindley Theatre, a special location for Gary who grew up just six miles away in Frodsham - somewhere he admitted he had never been.

Announcing the news on social media, Gary said: "This is like nothing I've ever done before.

"There's definitely music in this show. It's me on stage with a piano and an organ. There's music, there's chat, there's funny times, there's emotional times."

Gary's new "theatrical show about a life" is called A Different Stage and will take place every evening from 10-15 February.

"I'm so excited about this", he said. "I really am. I feel like it's the most exciting, demanding and scary thing I've done in a very long time."

One of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers, Gary is part of the group Take That has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.