Lancashire's Director of Public Health has warned "living with Covid-19 does not mean ignoring its risks."

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi says the latest infection rates figures appear to be peaking in Lancashire but he warned "we have yet to see sustained reductions" in the overall case rates.

He said the best way to "live with Covid-19 is to live safely with it" and to continue hand washing, wearing masks and keeping our distance in crowded places.

The government announced England's Plan B measures are to end from Thursday 27 January, with mandatory face coverings in public places dropped.

The PM said England was reverting to 'Plan A' due to boosters and how people had followed Plan B measures.

He said this should not be seen as the "finish line" because the virus and future variants cannot be eradicated - instead "we must learn to live with Covid in the same way we live with flu".

He urged people to continue taking steps to keep the virus at bay, including hand washing, ventilating rooms and self-isolating if positive - and pressed those who were unvaccinated to come forward to get their jabs.

Mandatory Covid passports for entering nightclubs and large events would end, though organisations could choose to use the NHS Covid pass if they wished

People would no longer be advised to work from home and should discuss their return to offices with employers

Face masks will no longer be mandated, though people are still advised to wear coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces

From Thursday, secondary school pupils will no longer have to wear face masks in classrooms and government guidance on their use in communal areas would be removed "shortly".

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said the case rates in children, under 11-year-olds are still on the increase and simple steps are needed to keep the infections as low as we can.

He said if you are called to have your vaccine and still have not had it, that is the "best way to protect yourself for serious illness".