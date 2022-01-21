Laughter and tears with Ricky Gervais and a Liverpool park bench

Play video

Video report by Caroline Whitmore.

Ricky Gervais' Netflix comedy After Life could change lives in Liverpool.

Benches carved with the words 'Hope is Everything' have been donated by the entertainment company to be placed across the country.

One is in Stanley Park in Liverpool and provides details of mental health support available from CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

It follows the success of Gervais' black comedy about bereavement after the loss of his character Tony's wife.

The intention is for people to sit, take time out alone or to chat to others.

Oldham actress Jo Hartley, plays June in the show and has been moved by her role and what it has inspired.