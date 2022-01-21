Play video

A man has been charged after a train derailed at Kirkby train station, hitting the bridge and platform.

Passengers and crew were onboard when the train hit a buffer stop and came off the tracks in March 2021.

Part of the platform caved in and significant damage was caused to the platform, but no-one was injured.

Kirkby train station was closed for around two weeks Credit: Jack Morris

Kirkby train station was closed for around two weeks after the crash and it took days for the train to be removed from the scene.

British Transport Police have now confirmed a man has been charged with endangering safety of people on the railway.

Phillip Hollis, 59, of Spellow Lane, Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.