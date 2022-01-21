A teenager who fatally stabbed a Bolton schoolboy before sending a Snapchat of himself carrying a blood-stained knife has been jailed for 15 years.

Reece Tansey was stabbed six times by an attacker - named only as Boy A - following an escalating dispute between another boy - Boy B - and a friend of Reece.

After the attack, in the early hours of 4 May 2021, the 15-year-old used his final breath to tell two men who had discovered him, the names of his killers.

A pathologist concluded Reece's death was caused by 'multiple stab wounds', which 'were likely to have been inflicted by a knife with a 10-12cm blade'.

After fleeing the scene, Boy A then sent a Snapchat video of himself carrying a knife covered in blood, accompanied by the word ‘muppet’.He later sent a message to Boy B, which read: "I thought it only went through his coat so I kept doing it.

Adding: "He's dead now." Boy B responded with a laughing emoji.

Boy A sent a Snapchat holding a blood-covered knife after stabbing Reece. Credit: PA

Manchester Crown Court heard there was a 'long-standing hate' between Boy B and Reece, and Boy A had been brought into the dispute as support.Jurors heard that the two boys had encouraged Reece and his friend to meet them, but he was initially reluctant.All four boys eventually agreed to meet that night and Reece left home and headed to the rendezvous point near Great Lever Park.But as Reece was en route, his friend informed him that he had decided to stay in bed.

Before the trial Boy A admitted killing Reece but denied murder.

Boy B admitted he was there but denied killing Reece or knowing Boy A had a knife.

Reece Tansey Credit: MEN

Represented Boy A, Richard Wright QC told the court: "It might be said that all were particularly vulnerable due to their age, from being drawn into this petty sub-culture of social media interactions and bravado.

"They were all vulnerable to that and unfortunately one of them lost their life."

Boy A was handed a 15 year sentence for Reece's murder, while Boy B was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for six years.In a victim statement read out in court, Reece's mum Laura said: "Reece was our 15-year-old son, he made us smile, he made us laugh, he made us tear our hair out at times, a typical teenage lad, but he was ours.

"Reece was fiercely protective of his mum and little brother, and saw himself as the man of the house. His dad saw him as his best friend."Reece was simply our world, and his death has devastated us beyond belief."