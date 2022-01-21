The wife of Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has revealed the "traumatic and scary" moment burglars broke into their home.

The Sweden international was playing against Brentford on Wednesday when wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was forced to hide in a room with her children in Manchester.

They were left "shaken" after the ordeal and the club say they are supporting the the family during this difficult time.

In an Instagram Story, Maja said: “We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both and my little kids.

“We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families.”

Maja Nilsson Lindelöf released a statement on Instagram about the break-in. Credit: PA / Instagram

Manchester United has encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

A United statement said: “We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford.

“His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken.

"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

“We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.”