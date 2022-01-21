The father of a 21-year-old man who died after a hit and run traffic collision in St Helens has paid tribute to him, describing him as "one in a million".

Adam Conway was found injured on Moss Bank Rd on Wednesday 12 January, but died at the scene.

Moss Bank Road in St Helens where Adam was found Credit: Googler Streetmap

His father has released an emotional tribute, to a "much loved grandson, son, step-son, brother, step brother, cousin and a father to Alexia aged four and George aged nine months.

"Adam was a super intelligent, lovely, polite, caring young man who was one in a million. He had the ability to light up any room he walked into with his bubbly personality and sense of humour.

"He had a very promising career working at the University of Manchester, and his potential was quickly spotted by his bosses.

"He made me proud every day and touched the hearts of so many and will be massively missed. He was and still is my world, my everything. Love you Adam my son, until we meet again.

"Adam was definitely a nanny’s boy, who was not only his nan, but his best friend. The bond between them was clear for everyone to see.

"All who had the pleasure in knowing Adam have been left with a lasting impression and no doubt will be impacted by his early death".

A 51-year-old man from St Helen who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.