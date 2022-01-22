Hundreds of NHS staff stage protest over mandatory vaccinations
Hundreds of NHS staff have been protesting in Liverpool and Manchester over mandatory Covid vaccinations.
The Government has made it a legal requirement for all NHS workers to have had two doses of a vaccine by the start of April.
That means anyone who does not have their first jab by February 3 is expected to be told they will lose their job.
But workers gathered to say it's unfair that they're being singled out, and they're being denied freedom of choice.
The Manchester protest took place at Piccadilly Gardens and Liverpool's outside St Georges Hall.
Placards featured slogans including 'No NHS mandates', 'nurses against mandates' and 'my body my choice'.
In Manchester a break-away group entered the city's Arndale Centre handing out leaflets.
