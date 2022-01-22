Olympic gold medal cyclist Chris Boardman is to lead the government's new cycling and walking body.

Active Travel England will be responsible for driving up the standards of cycling and walking infrastructure and managing the national budget and awarding funding for projects that improve both health and air quality.

Chris Boardman is the country’s leading figurehead for active travel.

He rose to fame in 1992 when he took Great Britain's opening Gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics, Britain's ﬁrst cycling Gold medal in 72 years.

The father of six, who has lived on the Wirral Peninsula for 30 years has also helped deliver the first phase of Greater Manchester’s public transport system known as the ’Bee Network’.

The London-style transport system is designed to bring together buses, trams, cycling and walking by 2024, with railways incorporated by 2030.

The 'Bee Network' will include new walking and cycling routes across the city-region.

Its first Cycle Hire stations launched in November in Manchester City Centre, parts of Salford and surrounding areas.

Chris' appointment is on an interim basis, while the Department of Transport considers applicants for the permanent commissioner role.

Chris said: “The positive effects of high levels of cycling and walking are clearly visible in pockets around the country where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving.

"It makes for better places to live while helping both the NHS and our mission to decarbonise.

"I’m honoured to be asked to lead on this and help deliver the ambitious vision laid out in the government’s Gear Change strategy and other local transport policies.

"This will be a legacy we will proud to leave for our children and for future generations. It’s time to make it a reality; it’s time for a quiet revolution.”

It comes as the government announced £5.5 million of new funding for local authorities, train operators and businesses to encourage active travel schemes.

This include £300,000 for bike schemes, £3 million to improve cycling infrastructure around train stations, and £2.2 million to explore ‘active travel on prescription’ schemes.

Active travel Minister Trudy Harrison said: “This funding is about giving people across the country the opportunity to use different forms of travel, as well as supporting local businesses with the transition to greener transport.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with our new active travel commissioner to improve standards for everyone."

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: "We must do all we can to level up health disparities across the country, meaning everyone, no matter where they are from, can lead healthier, happier lives."