Skier Dave Ryding has made history by becoming the first Briton to win an alpine skiing World Cup race.

The Lancashire born star sped to victory in the slalom event in Kitzbuhel in Austria on Saturday, fending off stiff competition from the Alpine nation favourites.

Dave celebrates his win on the podium along with Lucas Braathen and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway who took second and third places. Credit: PA

It is the first time in the Alpine race's 55 year history that the top medal spot has been taken by a Brit.

Ryding, 35, was on Friday named as part fo the GB squad for the Beijing Winter Olympics - it will be his fourth Games.

His two runs clocked in at one minute and 41.26 seconds, 0.38 seconds ahead of Norwegian Lucas Braathen, with his teammate Henrik Kristoffersen third.

The race in Kitzbuhel is the biggest slalom event on the men's World Cup circuit. Credit: PA

Ryding was in sixth place after his first run of 51.40 seconds, but claimed gold with a fantastic characteristic second run charge of 49.86 seconds.

Dave was seen kissing the snow after he crossed the finish line and later said:

"You know, I'm 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel... I mean, I don't know if dreams are made better.''

Dave celebrates after his second run. Credit: PA

The congratulations were quick to pour in on social media, with Team GB calling his win 'sensational'.

Former Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott was in the finish area and said it was 'mindblowing'.

GB Snowsport meanwhile teased ahead to the coming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Ryding was already Britian's most successful ever alpine racer, with three World Cup podiums to his name.

The win marks his fourth World Cup podium, the second one in Kitzbuhel, where he placed second in 2017.

He picked up another silver in the parallel slalom in Oslo in 2019, and then a bronze in Adelboden in 2021.

The victory marks an historic milestone for British skiing and puts the UK firmly on the Alpine circuit's ones to watch.

Not bad for a boy from Bretherton who learnt to ski on a dry slope in Pendle.

The Winter Olympics start on 4 February.