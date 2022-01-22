The Wombats secure first ever UK Number 1 album

Indie rockers The Wombats, who formed in Liverpool, have scored their first number album after nearly 20 years together.

The Wombats reach Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Fix Yourself, Not The World, marking their first chart-topping LP in the UK.

The Wombats pictured with their Official Number 1 award from the Official Charts Company for Fix Yourself, Not The World Credit: The Official Charts Company

The group met while they were students at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 2003.

The reached the top of this week's charts with the most physically-purchased album of the week, with 86% of its total chart sales coming from physical copies.

"Number 1 in the UK! Thank you so much. This is a proper career milestone. Thank you to everyone who helped us make the album; to everyone who bought the album, streamed it. This is pretty surreal. Here's to making 'indie landfill' great again!" The Wombats

As well as a Top 20 debut record in 2007 (A Guide To Love Loss & Desperation), the band previously achieved three consecutive UK Top 5 albums; 2011’s This Modern Glitch (3), 2015’s Glitterbug (5) and Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life (3) from 2018.