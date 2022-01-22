The Wombats secure first ever UK Number 1 album
Indie rockers The Wombats, who formed in Liverpool, have scored their first number album after nearly 20 years together.
The Wombats reach Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Fix Yourself, Not The World, marking their first chart-topping LP in the UK.
The group met while they were students at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 2003.
The reached the top of this week's charts with the most physically-purchased album of the week, with 86% of its total chart sales coming from physical copies.
As well as a Top 20 debut record in 2007 (A Guide To Love Loss & Desperation), the band previously achieved three consecutive UK Top 5 albums; 2011’s This Modern Glitch (3), 2015’s Glitterbug (5) and Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life (3) from 2018.