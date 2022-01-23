A family has been "devastated" after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended reports of a teenager with stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester, at around 7pm.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A police cordon remains in place on Sunday morning.

GMP said a large cordon is in place and extra officers are patrolling the area.

Supt John Harris said: "Tonight a family’s been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them.

Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford

"A team of detectives will be working through the night and into tomorrow to follow-up a number of different lines of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice."

The victim has not been named but his family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.