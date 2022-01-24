Huge crowds gathered to pay tribute to murdered school girl Ava White on what would have been her 13th birthday.

More than 100 people, made up of mainly schoolchildren, gathered outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool to pay tribute.

The crowd brought 'happy birthday' balloons and let off flares, fireworks, and sang songs to remember Ava.

The schoolgirl was 12 when she was attacked after attending the Christmas light switch-on in Liverpool city centre with friends on 25 November.She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died a short time later.

People brought 'happy birthday' balloons. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Hundreds gathered for a "beautiful and emotional" service at the Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in December as mourners from across the city came together to pay their respects to the much-loved youngster.

But family and friends wanted to do something special to mark what would have been Ava's 13th birthday.

Hundreds gathered in Liverpool for Ava's funeral in December 2021.

A charity event in memory of the youngster will also be held on 25 February at the Sandon Complex in Anfield.

The ticketed event has already seen dozens of local businesses across Liverpool rally to show their support by donating items to raffle off.All money raised will go towards helping Ava's loved ones in their grief.Artist John Culshaw has also told of plans to create a mural around Anfield in memory of Ava and to promote the No More Knives campaign.A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on 1 December charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon.