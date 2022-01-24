Play video

Video report by Granda Reports journalist Sarah Rogers

A charity is working to make gaming more accessible for everyone after research showed two thirds of disabled people still face barriers.

Everyone Can, in Manchester work with children and adults to make gaming a level playing field.

It hopes that the virtual world created can be used to bring together people who might otherwise be excluded.

Around two thirds of disabled people say they still face barriers from poor equipment to negative attitudes from other gamers.

Everyone Can, based in Sale, rund free sessions for children and adults, providing specialist equipment that might otherwise be too costly.

Nicola Jones from the charity said, "You don't want anyone to feel isolated and think, I can't do that because I'm disabled so ensuring that everyone can game is so important to us."

Granada Reports went along to one session held for adults with neurodiverse conditions such as autism.

Here, gaming can help build relationships and stave off social isolation as the game takes primary focus.

Aaron Tomlinson and Glen Wilkinson at Everyone Can

Gamer Glen Wilkinson said they used their 'strength' to help others, adding that the one and a half hour weekly session was 'about community'.

Research from Scope highlights the disparity between disabled and non disabled gamers, a survey of 800 people with a variety of disabilities revealed two thirds faced some kind of barrier that stopped them enjoying gaming fully.

"It's kind of what we expected," said Molly White from the charity.

"We know disabled people face barriers in all areas of life.

"But, what was quite interesting is that people do see gaming as this really empowering world."

She added that gaming was more than 'shooting zombies' that creating new worlds to step into was really appealing to many people.