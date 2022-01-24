Family members filled a court for the latest hearing of nurse accused of murdering eight babies.

Lucy Letby, 32, is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of another five boys and five girls, with all the alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby denies all 18 charges and spoke only to confirm her identity during the 50-minute hearing, appearing via video link from a room at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.

A videolink to Chester Crown Court showed what appeared to be around a dozen family members of the victims listening to the hearing with the judge, Mr Justice Goss, appearing via video link from Nottingham Crown Court.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities all children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The hearing, on Monday 24 January, dealt with arrangements ahead of Letby's trial at Manchester Crown Court, due to start on 4 October and scheduled to last six months.

Mr Justice Goss remanded Letby into custody.