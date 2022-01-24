An Everton fan has been banned from football matches for a three years after he directed anti-Semitic slurs towards Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Michael Campbell was identified to stewards and police by witnesses during the team's home game against Tottenham on Sunday 7 November.

He was later arrested and charged following an investigation between Merseyside Police and Everton.

He was handed the Football Banning Order, preventing him from attending any regulated football match, for three years, at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bootle.

Campbell, of Aigburth Road, Liverpool, was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs at the hearing on 20 January.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill, of Merseyside Police, said: “Hate crime in all its forms simply will not be tolerated and I hope this result sends a clear message that anyone found to commit hate crime offences anywhere on Merseyside will be brought to justice.

“Campbell will now have a criminal record and the consequences of this in the future could prove to be significant.

“The professional response of Everton Football Club stewards meant that he was quickly identified and arrested.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of supporters attending matches are well behaved and would share our revulsion at these appalling chants.

"However, when the behaviour of fans is unacceptable we will always work with clubs to identify those people and put them before the courts."

An Everton spokesperson added: "Club officials and security staff have worked alongside Merseyside Police in their investigation which has concluded with an arrest and subsequent conviction.

“The Club strongly condemns any form of hate crime and has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination.

"Any such behaviour has no place within our stadiums, our community or our game and we will act swiftly to deal with any reported instances of discrimination."

Any fan with information on incidents at matches are urged to speak to officers or stewards at the ground, or call 101.