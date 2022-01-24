A 19-year-old man has been charged after an object was thrown from the stands at Goodison Park during Everton's defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday 22 January.

Two Villa players appeared to be struck by an item after Villa opened the scoring just before half-time.

Merseyside Police have confirmed Roger Tweedle from Cranehurst Road, Walton has been charged with assault and throwing an item onto the pitch.

He was released on conditional bail to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on 28th February.