A mother has admitted killing her daughter with Down's Syndrome after she was found starved to death and infected with scabies in Lancashire.

Debbie Leitch, 24, was found dead at her home on Garden Terrace in Blackpool on 29 August 2019 after police were called by North West Ambulance Service.

A post-mortem found Debbie had died from severe emaciation and neglect with an extensive scabies skin infection.

49-year-old Elaine Clarke, from Blackpool, initially denied gross negligence manslaughter, but at a hearing at Preston Crown Court, she admitted the unlawful killing of her daughter.

Garden Terrace, Blackpool. Credit: Google Maps

Mrs Justice Yip remanded Clarke in custody and warned a lengthy prison sentence is inevitable when she is sentenced on 7 February.

Robert Bruce, a second defendant, was charged with causing or allowing the death of Debbie Leitch, but the charge was later dropped.

A statement issued on behalf of Ms Leitch's family described her as a "wonderful girl" who was "always happy, and always friendly".