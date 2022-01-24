Blackpool Tower has been lit up in blue and yellow as part of fundraising efforts for a six-year-old girl who has rare cancer neuroblastoma.

Isabelle Grundy has recently been released from hospital after spending Christmas and her birthday there, however she will continue to receive treatment.

Her parents want to raise £280,000 for specialist care in America which could potentially save her life.

Isabelle Grundy

As part of efforts to raise awareness and funds, Isabelle's classmates from Anchorsholme Academy gathered on Blackpool's famous Comedy Carpet to see the Tower shine in her honour.

Blue and yellow are the official colours of Neuroblastoma UK.

Isabelle and her family watched from above.

Isabelle, who lives in Cleveleys, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in the summer of 2021 after finding a lump in her stomach. It has a 50% survival rate.

Since diagnosis, she has undergone intensive treatment, ranging from high dose chemotherapy to blood transplants.

Her parents think that treatment in America that is not readily available in the UK is her best chance at beating the cancer for good, but it is incredibly expensive.

Isabelle Grundy with her parents and brother

"This is our way of hopefully being able to save her life", mum, Louise said.

"This is life-saving treatment. We want Isabelle to be here."

A comedy evening staring comics from the town will be held on the 13 February.

Find out about fundraising efforts here.