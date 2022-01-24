A teenager who was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester has been described as "fantastic" and having a "cheeky smile" by one of his teachers.

Kennie Carter, 16, died in hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue, in Stretford, on the evening of Saturday, 22 January, Greater Manchester Police say.

In a tribute on Monday, James Wilkinson, a teacher at Victoria Park Junior School where Kennie attended, paid tribute to his life.

"He was a fantastic pupil", said Mr Wilkinson.

"He had a cheeky smile and his own unique personality and it is terribly sad what has happened to him."

One resident, Natasha Gurr, said the incident has left the quiet community, where the teenage victim once lived with his family, in a state of shock.

She said: "I couldn't believe that someone so close to where I live has passed away. I think everyone is feeling shocked and those who knew him are heartbroken."

"His mum is a nice lady and from how her children have all been described they're all really nice too."

Mr Wilkinson has offered support to those in the area, particularly Kennie's family who he said are feeling "numb" after his tragic death.

"I think they [Kennie's family] are trying to come to terms with it as well, as we all are", he said.

"As a school, and as I community, we are there to support them when they need it as well."

Five teenagers - between the ages of 15 and 17 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Superintendent Hemingway, of Greater Manchester Police, said knife crime "destroys lives, families, and communities."