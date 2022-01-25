A woman from Manchester who lost her father during the first Covid lockdown has called the Prime Minister 'a public health hazard' following recent Downing Street party allegations.

Hannah Brady's dad Shaun died from Covid in the first lockdown.

ITV News exclusively revealed that Boris Johnson had an alleged surprise birthday party during the first lockdown, despite the rules forbidding social gatherings indoors at the time.

It is alleged that the prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, helped organise a surprise get-together for him on the afternoon of 19 June just after 2pm.

Boris Johnson attended indoor birthday celebration, number 10 has admitted. Credit: PA

Hannah Brady's father Shaun died, aged 55, just days before an email was sent out by the Prime Minister's private secretary appearing to organise drinks in the garden of Number 10.

The planned get-together, on 20 May 2020, fell on the day doctors signed the death certificate for her dad, who had worked at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain, Hannah said: "I think it's another chink in the chain that is going to wrap itself around Boris Johnson's neck and force him to resign.

"It's yet another party, when people around the UK, people like my family, were grieving."

Hannah went on to say: "At this point, Boris Johnson has become a public health hazard. He has lost all credibility.

"We need a leader who can get us out of this pandemic, without the distractions of him (Boris Johnson) breaking his own laws."

It has now been confirmed that the Metropolitan Police has launched its own investigation into the alleged rule-breaking Downing Street parties and because of this, an internal inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray will "probably" not be published for "many weeks".

Number 10 confirmed "a group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accepted that bringing the PM a cake during lockdown was "the wrong move".

Sue Gray's report was due to be published early this week but the latest developments may have delayed her work.