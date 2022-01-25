Police have released CCTV footage of 14 football fans they would like to speak to after bottles and chairs were thrown onto the pitch during a match.

Trouble erupted between Burnley and Arsenal supporters in the Cricket Field Stand at Turf Moor during their Premier League game on 18 September 2021.

Fans from both sides were segregated, but police say bottles and wooden seats were thrown across the line by supporters believed to be from Arsenal.

Despite no fans getting injured, a steward reported being hit by one of the stray items.

Tempers flare in the stands after the Premier League match at Turf Moor. Credit: PA

Officers investigating the incident are now asking for the public’s help to identify 14 men in the images.

PC Dan Fish, of Burnley Police, said: “Since September our investigation into the disorder between Burnley and Arsenal fans has been very much ongoing.

“We appealed for information to identify 11 Burnley fans in November and now have further CCTV stills of 14 men – all Arsenal fans – who we wish to speak to.

“The disorder at the end of the match was unacceptable and it was pure luck no-one was seriously harmed.

“I would encourage anyone with information about those pictured to speak to police immediately.”