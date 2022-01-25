Residents and regular visitors to Liverpool are used to being stopped in their tracks as they walk around the city.

For years, sculptures and other pieces of public art have adorned the streets causing people to take a second glance and maybe even discover a bit about the meaning behind these sometimes strange objects.

Some, like the now Grade II listed 'bucket fountain', are permanent talking points. Other favourites come and go. Who remembers Villa Victoria, the 'hotel room' built around a statue of Queen Victoria?

In recent years, a new location has given a long-term home to a series of striking sculptures: a city centre church yard.

The plastic sculpture Jimmy was named after a working horse Faith Bebbington rode as a child Credit: Liverpool BID Company

The Liverpool Plinth has utilised a narrow paved area between the walls of Liverpool Parish Church and Chapel Street near the city's iconic waterfront.

Passers-by have been able to look up and try to grasp the meaning behind the latest sculpture to adorn the site, part of a public art strategy for Liverpool’s commercial district.

Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool BID Company and chair of LVEN (Liverpool Visitor Economy Network), said, "Public art attracts visitors but it also transforms our public spaces, making them more animated, accessible, open and attractive. As we continue to explore how our city will rejuvenate post-pandemic, public art remains a vital ingredient in connecting our city and bringing people together."

Every year since 2018, an artist based in the north of England has been chosen to display their work on the plinth, the northern response to the Fourth Plinth in London's Trafalgar Square.

Tony Heaton from Preston was the first to occupy The Liverpool Plinth with Gold Lamé. He transformed a blue single-seater Invacar (an abbreviation of 'invalid carriage') into a golden sculpture in a comment about turning something of little value into a substance of value.

Sam Shendi with Split Decision Credit: Liverpool BID Company

Created by North Yorkshire-based and Egyptian-born sculptor, Sam Shendi, Split Decision was a colourful model of outstretched legs. They were, he hoped, conveying positive opportunities for people struggling with mental anguish.

Gail Dooley displayed a huge ceramic gannet trapped by plastic from the sea. The artist from West Yorkshire said Tidal Shame was inspired by the extent of ocean pollution and its effects on sea life.

Liverpool-based artist Faith Bebbington brought Jimmy to the plinth last year. Made from recycled plastic milk bottles, it celebrates the horse power behind the city's historic waterways.

Tidal Shame by Gail Dooley warns of the levels of plastic in the sea Credit: Liverpool BID Company

Now organisers from Liverpool BID Company and dot-art are looking for the next sculpture to be showcased.

It is free to submit a proposal and the selected artist receives £1,000 - and the prestige of inhabiting this illustrious platform of public art.

Lucy Byrne, director of dot-art, said, "Each of the works that have been on The Liverpool Plinth has told a story or put a spotlight on a part of our shared culture or history that isn’t known. This is what art can do and its power comes from its ability to provide inspiration, insight and ideas. We believe in championing artists and making art publicly accessible so there are as few barriers to see and enjoy art as possible."