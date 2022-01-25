Human remains discovered at Bolton nature reserve
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a nature reserve in Bolton in Greater Manchester.Officers were called after they were found around 3pm on Monday 24 January at the former Red Moss reserve in Horwich.
The reserve is a large area of marshland next to the Middlebrook Retail Park, near the Horwich Loco Works estate, which has been earmarked for a large housing development.
Police have established the bones are human and have taped off an area of the reserve while they continue to investigate.
A spokesperson for GMP said: "The bones have been confirmed as human and enquiries are currently ongoing."In the 1940s, a worker discovered the skull of a woman at Red Moss which was later dated back 2,000 years.