Police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a nature reserve in Bolton in Greater Manchester.Officers were called after they were found around 3pm on Monday 24 January at the former Red Moss reserve in Horwich.

The reserve is a large area of marshland next to the Middlebrook Retail Park, near the Horwich Loco Works estate, which has been earmarked for a large housing development.

Police vehicles at the sealed off area in Horwich close to the Middllebrook Retail Centre.

Police have established the bones are human and have taped off an area of the reserve while they continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "The bones have been confirmed as human and enquiries are currently ongoing."In the 1940s, a worker discovered the skull of a woman at Red Moss which was later dated back 2,000 years.