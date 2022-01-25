American rapper 50 Cent and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi are among the artists headlining Parklife festival in Manchester's Heaton Park in June.

The UK’s biggest metropolitan festival returns on 11 and 12 June to kick off the summer festival season.

The two day event began in 2012. After being cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the festival returned last year to a sell-out crowd.

For 2022, Tyler, The Creator makes his long-awaited UK headline debut, alongside 50 Cent who heads to Heaton Park for a UK festival exclusive.

Other artists on the lineup include:

Megan Thee Stallion

Bicep

Chase & Status

Loyle Carner

Jamie xx

Arlo Parks

Folamour

Headie One

Central Cee

Fred Again

ArrDee

Caroline Polachek

Tom Misch

PinkPantheress

Across the weekend, there will be DJ sets from the likes of: Four Tet, Eric Prydz, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox, Marco Carola , Camelphat, The Blessed Madonna, Andy C, DJ EZ, Sonny Fodera, Annie Mac, Jayda G, Mall Grab, Ricardo Villalobos and many more.

'The Valley' at Parklife. Credit: Parklife

Organisers say that after 2021 sold out in record time, pre-registration and signups for this year's festival have been met with 'unprecedented demand'.

Parklife has had to close registrations before the final 2022 tickets go on sale. Those signed up are able to access the presale - open from 10am on Wednesday 26 January.

Any remaining festival tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 January.