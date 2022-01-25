More than £3.2 million of funding has been pledged to support victims of sexual violence across the next five years on Merseyside.

The money will be used to help fund a dedicated aftercare support service for all victims of rape and sexual assault.

It includes specialist phone lines, counselling services and dedicated advocates who support survivors through the justice system.

Funding has come from Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, working in partnership with NHS England and the region’s five local authorities, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner says ensuring victims get the support they need is one of her "absolute priorities'. Credit: Merseyside Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell

The service, which is delivered as part of the Commissioner’s Victim Care Merseyside service, is available to anyone affected by sexual violence, no matter when the incident happened or whether it was reported to the police or not.

It will be delivered by RASA Merseyside and the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC) Merseyside and Cheshire.

The two charities will share £649,500 a year from April 2022 to March 2027 to deliver service for survivors in Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral, with RASASC delivering services in Knowsley and St Helens.

Both offer an information and reporting phone line, specialist counselling services and dedicated Independent Sexual Violence Advocates (ISVAs) who support and guide female and male survivors through the criminal justice system.

The funding will pay for support over the next five years Credit: Victim Care Merseyside

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said “When survivors of rape and sexual violence have the courage to speak out about their experiences and seek support they deserve the very best possible care".

RASA Merseyside's Finance & Strategic Development Manager Josephine Wood MBE said: “We are delighted to be recommissioned to deliver our specialist service for survivors of sexual violence across Merseyside.

“Month on month, the need for our services grows and we look forward to a long period of stability to enable us to develop further services to give victims and survivors the support they need and deserve after such abuse.”

RASASC’s Operations Director Julie Evans said: “We are delighted to be able to work once again in partnership with Merseyside RASA to deliver a seamless aftercare service across Merseyside.”

“Funding will enable us to continue offering counselling, Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and an Information Line to men, women and children from our different centres in Merseyside.”

Councillor Sarah Doyle, Liverpool’s Assistant Mayor with responsibility for tackling violence against women and girls said: “This long-term funding gives organisations the certainty they need to provide support for sexual violence survivors and encourage those affected to come forward.

“It forms part of Liverpool’s three-year strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, and our ambition to end gender-based violence.”

The RASA helpline is available at 0151 666 1392 or at helpline@rasamerseyside.org

The RASASC helpline is available at 0330 363 0063 or email support@rapecentre.org.uk

If you’ve been affected by crime, for information and advice or to find an organisation to help, please visit Victim Care Merseyside.