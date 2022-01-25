More than £3.2m of funding pledged to support victims of sexual violence on Merseyside
More than £3.2 million of funding has been pledged to support victims of sexual violence across the next five years on Merseyside.
The money will be used to help fund a dedicated aftercare support service for all victims of rape and sexual assault.
It includes specialist phone lines, counselling services and dedicated advocates who support survivors through the justice system.
Funding has come from Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, working in partnership with NHS England and the region’s five local authorities, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.
The service, which is delivered as part of the Commissioner’s Victim Care Merseyside service, is available to anyone affected by sexual violence, no matter when the incident happened or whether it was reported to the police or not.
It will be delivered by RASA Merseyside and the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC) Merseyside and Cheshire.
The two charities will share £649,500 a year from April 2022 to March 2027 to deliver service for survivors in Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral, with RASASC delivering services in Knowsley and St Helens.
Both offer an information and reporting phone line, specialist counselling services and dedicated Independent Sexual Violence Advocates (ISVAs) who support and guide female and male survivors through the criminal justice system.
Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said “When survivors of rape and sexual violence have the courage to speak out about their experiences and seek support they deserve the very best possible care".
RASA Merseyside's Finance & Strategic Development Manager Josephine Wood MBE said: “We are delighted to be recommissioned to deliver our specialist service for survivors of sexual violence across Merseyside.
“Month on month, the need for our services grows and we look forward to a long period of stability to enable us to develop further services to give victims and survivors the support they need and deserve after such abuse.”
RASASC’s Operations Director Julie Evans said: “We are delighted to be able to work once again in partnership with Merseyside RASA to deliver a seamless aftercare service across Merseyside.”
“Funding will enable us to continue offering counselling, Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and an Information Line to men, women and children from our different centres in Merseyside.”
Councillor Sarah Doyle, Liverpool’s Assistant Mayor with responsibility for tackling violence against women and girls said: “This long-term funding gives organisations the certainty they need to provide support for sexual violence survivors and encourage those affected to come forward.
“It forms part of Liverpool’s three-year strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, and our ambition to end gender-based violence.”
The RASA helpline is available at 0151 666 1392 or at helpline@rasamerseyside.org
The RASASC helpline is available at 0330 363 0063 or email support@rapecentre.org.uk
If you’ve been affected by crime, for information and advice or to find an organisation to help, please visit Victim Care Merseyside.
Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault in the North West
Greater Manchester Victims' Services
They provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.
RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside)
RASASC supports people who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse. It has offices in Chester, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Knowsley, Halton, Northwich, Macclesfield, St.Helens and Warrington, and also offers outreach support in locations across Cheshire and Merseyside.
You can call them on: 0330 363 0063
Trust House Lancashire
Trust House offers a safe space where survivors of all forms of rape and sexual abuse can access a range of services to help improve their health and well being, regain their confidence and self-esteem and be empowered to reclaim their lives.
You can call them on 01772 825 288 or email support@trusthouselancs.org
Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS)
They support children, young people and families from three locations in Central, South and North Liverpool - covering Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral, and St Helens (Merseyside).
You can contact them on 0151 707 1025, or email support@ypas.org.uk
The Birchall Trust
It offers one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire.
You can phone them on 01229 820828 or email on enquiries@birchalltrust.org.uk
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester
Provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515.
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis
This is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk
Survivors Manchester
They provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.