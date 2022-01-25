A mother whose son needs to travel to London for treatment for his Tourette's syndrome has had her campaign to remove the postcode lottery around healthcare debated in parliament.

Conor McGinn, the Labour MP for St Helens North, called on the government to improve services for people with Tourette's during a debate about the treatment and study of the debilitating condition.

Tourette's is an inherited neurological condition which causes involuntary and uncontrollable motor and vocal ticks and usually begins in childhood.

Joshua, 12, lives with the effects of Tourette's.

It is more common than many think, affecting one school child in every hundred.

But campaigners are worried that provision for these children is getting worse.

A decade ago there were 44 consultants with a special interest in Tourette's, but now there are just 17 who will see people on in the NHS, none in the North West.

12-year-old Joshua from Rochdale lives with the effects of Tourette's every moment of his day.

For him, it means chronic, almost constant muscle tics - jerks, sniffs and facial grimaces.

His mum Sarah Richmond-Bunnell says: "It is a very debilitating condition, you ache because these are muscle movements at the end of the day, you experience pain from that condition, it's not pleasant.

"Mentally it affects Josh, it raises his anxiety because of the negativity surrounding it.

"He gets 'what you doing? What's the noise? Who's that? Can you stop that?' You can't stop it, they're involuntary."

Sarah has spent five years since his diagnosis looking for the right help.

She added: "We've had a couple of session of kind of tick reversal therapy, which he couldn't do because he has learning difficulties and he wasn't able to maintain the strategies or retain the information to do it really, it's quite difficult, you just get told it's complex."

Joshua has autism, ADHD and epilepsy alongside Tourettes, but Sarah says that should not be an excuse not to help her son.

Emma McNally’s son was under the care of a neurologist at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital until he retired in March 2020 after which no local support was available.

She now has to travel from her home in St Helens to London with her son to receive any form of treatment.

Emma, chief executive of the Tourette’s Action charity, launched a campaign to fight the postcode lottery that sees many parents unable to get the help they desperately want.

She said: "I've recently done a survey, 61% of people who answered in the North West got diagnosed and then discharged at the same appointment.

"They got diagnosed and then sent home and told there was nothing else that could be offered to them.

"How can this be possible that you can have a condition that effects one in 100 people but you can't find somewhere to provide any care."



An e-petition for better recognition of the condition received 71,035 signatures before closing in August 2021.

But it fell short of the 100,000 required for automatic discussion by MPs in the House of Commons.

Her local MP Mr McGinn fought to secure the debate, and said the last time Tourette's syndrome was discussed in Parliament was more than a decade ago.

He said: "I was very encouraged by the minister's response, Gillian Keegan was sympathetic, she noted all the points I made on behalf of the families that I've been working with.

"She's looking immediately at reinstating some sort of provision in the North West, it was previously in Alder Hey and Liverpool and we hope we can bring that fruition.

"She also committed to looking properly at what we can do to provide more research, more early intervention and ongoing cure."

Gillian Keegan MP, the Minister for Care, said Ms McNally's campaign "has helped to emphasise the importance of children with Tourette's getting the help they need and the difficulties they are facing getting that help, particular in the north west of England."

She said clinical commissioning groups are best-placed to understand the needs of people in their area and that Alder Hey Children's Hospital is developing a local tertiary service for Tourette's which is under review.

The minister added, "The government is determined to ensure all those with the condition have access to the appropriate services."

The government responded to Ms McNally's petition last year saying, "Funding has been committed to support research into Tourette’s syndrome. Services are locally commissioned, with clinical specialists supporting patients and their families."