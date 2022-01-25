A teenager has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed 'multiple times' inside a Barrow secondary school.

Police were called at 10:10am on Tuesday after reports of a 15-year-old pupil suffering stab wounds following an incident at Walney School.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Alder Hey children's hospital in Liverpool where he remains.

Cumbria Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested 30 minutes later at Barrow train station on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police say they remain at the school and say there is "no perceived wider threat."