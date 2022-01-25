Play video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith went along to meet Beans.

There are a lot of negative stories online at the moment but one thing we can always rely on are our pets and their effortless ability to make us smile.

And one particular Bernese Mountain Dog from the North West is making people happy around the globe.

Meet Beans.

It is safe to say this adorable dog is loved unconditionally by his owner and lives a pretty lush life in Cheshire. But he is actually a su-paw-star!

Beans gets a treat from the local pub.

He has more than 60,000 followers on TikTok, with his antics watched by hundreds of thousands of people around the world every single week.

Owner, Wesley Newton, began posting videos during the 2021 lockdown as a hobby, showing what the duo get up to during their daily lives.

Most of the videos involve Beans snooping around his hometown of Nantwich, in hope of finding tasty treats and friendly people to pet him.

Play video

His most popular video, which has almost four million views, shows him patiently waiting outside his favourite chippy for a sausage.

But that is not the only place Beans receives a warm welcome.

He regularly visits the post office, local pub, doggy cafe and the cheese shop for tasty snacks, with one cheesemonger saying it's the "best part" of her day.

You can follow Beans on TikTok here.