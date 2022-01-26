The Clean Air Zone will cover all 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester. Credit: ITV News

The Greater Manchester Mayor met with Environment Secretary George Eustice today (January 26) to discuss the scheme, which will see drivers charged if they enter a certain area.

The pair had a 'constructive meeting' and will meet up again in the next seven to ten days to discuss changing the way the CAZ will work, Mr Burnham says.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

The first few weeks of 2022 have been dominated by complaints about the proposed zone.

Taxi drivers and small business owners say the additional charges created by the CAZ could kill their business but have complained that they are not being offered enough assistance to buy new lower-emission vehicles.

George Eustice, Environment Secretary

Officials have already voted to ‘pause’ the next phase of funding to help with upgrading vehicles in order to ‘fundamentally review’ the way the scheme will work.

And, in a statement released today, a spokesperson for Mr Burnham said: "Today the Mayor of Greater Manchester has had a constructive meeting with the Environment Secretary following the decision of Greater Manchester Councils to refer the current Clean Air Zone back to the Government.

"The Mayor relayed his view, and that of the ten council leaders, that major changes are needed to the scheme to protect businesses and jobs in light of the new emerging evidence about problems in the vehicle market."

"The Secretary of State agreed to meet again with the Mayor in the next 7-10 days to agree a way forward."

Authorities in Greater Manchester cannot amend or suspend the CAZ without the express permission of Mr Eustice.