Footage of the damage after the crash

Dramatic pictures show the wreckage left behind after a car smashed into metal railings and ploughed into the front of a home.The smash happened on Rochdale Road in Milnrow, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of 26 January.Police closed off Rochdale Road near its junction with Bridge Street with fire crews and paramedics also reportedly at the scene.

One neighbour said the car crashed into some metal railings on the side of the road. Credit: MEN Media

Neighbours have described how it ploughed into the front of a house, which appeared to leave the front windows smashed through.Metal railings were also sent flying "60ft up the street" into the front garden of another house, leaving another window smashed.Eyewitnesses have said three houses were left with damage.

The front window of one of the houses have been smashed through. Credit: MEN Media

Pictures taken at the scene show the front windows of one house completely smashed through, with a mound of bricks and debris piled up in front of the house.

Other pictures show some bent metal railings in a front garden.People were urged to avoid the area a road closures are in place.

The road reopened again at around 5am.Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for more information.