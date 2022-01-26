Two men have been arrested in Manchester in connection with the investigation into the Texas synagogue siege carried out by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing with their investigation following the events in Texas. They are working closely with and are supporting US law enforcement.

"As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning.

"We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces. Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that."

It comes after two men from Manchester and Birmingham arrested last week were released without charge, ITV News has confirmed.

Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead by the FBI.

Two teenagers arrested in Manchester following the incident had also been released without charge last Tuesday.

Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead after taking four people (including a rabbi) hostage during Saturday service at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on January 15.

The 44-year-old flew to the US, bought a weapon and held the group hostage in a 10-hour stand-off at the synagogue.

He was killed after the FBI stormed the building.

All four hostages were unharmed in the incident US President Joe Biden condemned as "an act of terror".