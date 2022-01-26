Residents in the Isle of Man are being encouraged to register their properties for a scheme that will allow Islanders to host paying visitors for this year's TT and Manx Grand Prix.

Island firm MiQuando operate the official 'Homestay Scheme', giving residents the opportunity to earn up to £1,800 tax free income, alongside access to Public Liability insurance.

It is a legal requirement in the Island that all those providing accommodation to paying guests must be registered on the 'Homestay Scheme', or with Visit Isle of Man.

The need for good quality, alternative accommodation during these peak periods is going to be vital as we look to attract more visitors to the races. We are always thankful to those who offer Homestay during these peak periods of demand, opening up their homes to help create a unique experience for race fans from all over the world, some of whom have then gone on to become lifelong friends. Rob Callister MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Visit Isle of Man and Motorsport

Registration costs £60 for a new one-year registration or £80 for two years.

The fee includes an inspection visit plus marketing on the official Homestay website and the accompanying social media pages.

Copies of the Homestay Hosts’ information pack and registration form are available to download from the hosts’ section of the Official Homestay website, or a copy can be requested from the Homestay Team by emailing hosts@iomhomestay.com or telephoning 01624 640393.

The Isle of Man TT was cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Work is now underway to prepare for the return of the worldwide motorsport event.

The 2022 races are due to take place from Saturday 28th May to Saturday 11th June.