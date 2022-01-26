A Liverpool fan has been banned from games for three years after shouting a racist slur at an Everton player during the Merseyside Derby.

Robert Owen was handed the Football Banning Order after he was overheard insulting the player by a Merseyside Police Officer during the match at Goodison Park on 1 December 2021.

The 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a Racially Aggravated Public Order offence and taken into custody for questioning.

He appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court on 21 January where he was banned from attending any regulated football matches during for three years.

Owen, of Fernbank Drive, Netherton, was also ordered to pay a £300 fine and court costs.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Merseyside is an inclusive and welcoming place and whatever football team you support, we stand united in saying that there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere on Merseyside.

“This result means that Owen will now have a criminal record, and the consequences of this for his future could prove to be significant.

“Let me be clear – to the tiny minority of fans who feel that racist slurs are acceptable, we will work with clubs to find those responsible and bring those responsible to justice.

“I would like to encourage any football fans with information on such incidents to speak with officers or stewards at the ground, or call 101, so that offenders can be found and face the consequences of their actions.”

Last week Everton fan Michael Campbell, 44, was given a three-year Football Banning Order for antisemitic chanting at a match against Tottenham Hotspur on 7 November 2021.