Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a hit-and-run in Greater Manchester, as police continue to search for his killer.Jason Goostrey was hit by a Skoda Octavia in Rochdale on 6 January.

The car had overtaken another vehicle and crossed into the opposite carriageway before turning off Chichester Street and onto Milnrow Road shortly before the crash at 4:40pm.It was this point it collided with Mr Goostrey, who was crossing the road.

The Octavia sped off after the crash and the 50-year-old died of his injuries in hospital, Greater Manchester police confirmed.An investigation is ongoing but no arrests have yet been made.

Mr Goostrey was killed when he was hit by an Skoda Octavia on Milnrow Road, Rochdale. Credit: MEN

Family friends have now paid tribute to Mr Goostrey, describing him as a "lovely, pleasant guy" who was very popular in the Belfield area of the town.They said he had just secured a new flat and was "excited about the future".Martina Smith, whose dad was close friends with Mr Goostrey, said: "He was always chatting, whistling and singing and she would pass him a bacon butty through the window. That was his routine."And he would always throw sweets to my kids when he walked past. My kids loved him. He was just a lovely, pleasant guy."

Jason Goostrey Credit: MEN

Martina said: "It's just devastating. It's had a massive impact on his mum."He had been living in a hostel in Rochdale and had just secured a flat which makes it even sadder."He was really excited about it, couldn't wait to move in and was looking forward to the future."Martina has now launched a GoFundMe appeal to help towards the cost of Mr Goostrey's funeral, which will take place on Monday, 31 January.

Police have made no arrests and investigations continue. Credit: MEN

Martina's cousin, Roxanne Smith, said previously: "He was in my family from as young as I can remember and he will be truly missed by me and all my family."He was a happy-go-lucky guy and you heard him singing before you saw him."I hope he gets the justice he deserves. RIP Jason."

An inquest into Mr Goostrey's death was opened at Rochdale Coroner's Court on 25 January.