A 24-year-old has been charged with rape after a man was assaulted behind a pub in Bolton town centre.

An officer on patrol was approached by the victim shortly before 4:20am on Sunday, 23 January, reporting that he had been raped behind a pub on Deansgate.

Police say he suffered minor physical injuries and is receiving specialist support.

Said Abshir Omar, of Shepley Avenue, Bolton has been charged with four counts of rape and common assault.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on 26 January.