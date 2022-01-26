Play video

An uninsured driver who reached speeds of more than 100mph and drove directly into oncoming traffic in an attempt to avoid police has been jailed.

Saif Ghalib was pursued by police across Greater Manchester for more than 37 minutes until he eventually stopped and was arrested on 18 December 2021.

Ghalib, 22 from Blackburn, led officers on the lengthy pursuit after they attempted to stop him for being uninsured.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months with a requirement to take an extended test.

Police Constable Paul Ashworth, of GMP's Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are committed to making the roads of Greater Manchester safer for everyone.

"This includes, at the last resort, having to pursue those that risk putting others at harm.

"This action is just one example of the work we do on a daily basis to make our roads a safer place.

"Ghalib's actions behind the wheel that day were unacceptable and irresponsible. He put countless people at harm with his reckless driving.

"Thankfully, no one was injured and we have one less dangerous driver off our roads."