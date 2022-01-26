A student has called out Lancaster University over its alleged handling of racist graffiti that was left on his door while he was living on campus.

Sa’ad Mustafa claimed a porter said "no one cares" after the word 'p***' was scrawled across his bedroom door, which he has provided photo evidence.

He took to social media to post about the incident which he claims happened in 2018 when he was attending the university.

Sa'ad says he we was moved to another room, charged for the damage to the door and for the other room he was staying in at the same time as the original one.

He also claims the university urged him not to report the incident to the police and, if he wanted to carry on studying, he "had to give an apology".

Sa'ad said: "I think the bit that hurt the most is when the porter came to the scene, he literally said to me 'no one cares'.

"So, that's my experience and I would highly suggest any coloured person not to go to Lancaster University - you're not going to get the support you need."

In response to the alleged incident, Lancaster University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Schofield, said: “I am very concerned about the distressing incident as described by Sa’ad and sorry to hear about the impact that this had on his experience at Lancaster.

"We are in the process of reviewing past events to see if there are further lessons we can learn. We have also reached out to him to offer our support.

“I want to make it very clear that our investigatory processes have changed and improved in the past few years.

"We are now committed to the Race Equality Charter and we are taking robust steps in preventing and addressing this type of behaviour under our new policy framework."

The university has also encouraged anyone who has experienced racism to report incidents through the student conduct officer, anonymously via the Unisafe app, available on the iLancaster App or to the Police.