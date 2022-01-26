Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker

A man has been charged with selling a gun to a Blackburn man who held four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before he was shot dead by the FBI.

Henry “Michael” Williams, from Texas, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he sold a weapon to Maisal Faisal Akram.

Akram entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleysville on January 15 and held the rabbi and three others hostage for hours.

The 44-year-old originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, held the hostages in the Dallas-area suburb while demanding the release of a federal prisoner.

The stand-off ended after more than 10 hours when the temple’s rabbi threw a chair at Akram and fled with the other two remaining hostages just as an FBI tactical team was moving in.

Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead by the FBI.

The news comes on the same day Greater Manchester Police arrested two men in Manchester in connection with the Texas siege investigation.

Akram - understood to have a criminal record - was investigated by MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time.

It is not yet clear how he was able to travel to the US despite his UK criminal record.